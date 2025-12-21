Tinubu committed to efficient, accountable justice sector – Fagbemi

President Bola Tinubu is committed to a justice sector that will deliver timely outcomes to Nigerians.

The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), made this known at the launch of the Enterprise Content Management System (ECMS) by the Federal Ministry of Justice in Abuja.

This is contained in a statement issued by Mr Kamarudeen Ogundele, Senior Adviser, Media to the minister.

The ECMS is a digital platform that enables the ministry to create, process, approve, store and retrieve official documents electronically.

Fagbemi said the launch marked the ministry’s departure from the era of manual, unstructured information management into a digital era.

“By digitalising our correspondence, emails, and legal documents, we are dismantling the bureaucratic bottlenecks that have historically slowed the wheels of justice.

“This transition to a paperless environment is a cornerstone of our digital transformation strategy, specifically aligned with Pillar 5 of the Federal Civil Service Strategy and Implementation Plan (FCSSIP25).

“The initiative is also firmly situated within the Renewed Hope Agenda of the President and the National Policy on Justice.”

He reiterated that these frameworks are unequivocal as justice institutions must be efficient, accountable, digitally enabled, and capable of delivering timely outcomes to Nigerians.

“The ECMS is therefore not merely a technological intervention; it is a governance reform that strengthens institutional memory, improves decision-making, secures records, and enforces discipline in workflow and accountability.

“This is the standard expected of a modern justice sector, and our goal is clear: to build a justice sector that is modern, efficient, and above all, citizen-driven.”

He noted that the ministry under his leadership has prioritised staff welfare and workplace modernization to create an environment where excellence can thrive, mirroring the service-wide reforms spearheaded by the office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation.

He, thereafter, thanked Aig-Imouekhede Foundation, Prof Koyinsola Ajayi of Olaniwun Ajayi and co., staff, sister ministries and partners for their support.

Mrs Jeddy-Agba, in her welcome address, said the ministry had successfully scanned and uploaded 6,241 physical files comprising 331,297 pages onto the 1Gov Enterprise Content Management System in the last eight weeks.

“Beyond digitization, we also achieved 100% official email coverage for all staff, conducted multiple tiers of ECM and digital skills training, activated departmental champions, and established clear SOPs and workflows for document tracking, approvals and departmental workflow.

“For too long, service delivery in the ministry has been weighed down by challenges associated with managing physical documents, manual correspondences, and the inherent delays of a paper-heavy system.

“The ECMS “Go-Live’ ceremony we celebrate today marks the end of that era. By digitizing our emails, files, and communications, we are adopting a modern, paperless culture that prioritises efficiency and transparency,” she said.

Vanguard News