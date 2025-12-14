Tiktoker Peller hospitalised after involved in car crash

TikTok influencer and livestreamer Habeeb Hamzat, popularly known as Peller, has been hospitalised following an incident in which he crashed his newly acquired Mercedes-Benz during an emotional livestream.

The incident occurred on Sunday along the Lekki-Epe Expressway in Lagos during an Instagram live session.

In the widely circulated video, Peller appeared visibly distressed while driving alone.

During the livestream, Peller was seen crying and agitated as he made several troubling remarks.

He repeatedly voiced concerns about being publicly mocked if his relationship ended and, at one point, suggested he might harm himself without putting others at risk.

“I will use this car and have an accident right now,” he said during the livestream, and later added, “I’m scared. I’m scared. If you break up with me, people will be mocking me, they will be mocking me, they will be mocking me, they will be, they will be mocking me, they will not… Thank you, I’m going to kill myself.”

Moments later, footage showed Peller veering off the road and colliding with a barrier, causing significant damage to the luxury vehicle. Bystanders quickly assisted him at the scene, and he was rushed to a hospital.

While reports confirm he received medical attention, details on the severity of his injuries remain unconfirmed.

Peller and Jarvis have had a turbulent relationship, with previous public arguments, allegations, and reconciliations playing out online. Leaked chats suggesting another breakup have fueled speculation that this latest dispute triggered the incident.

Social media reactions have been mixed, with many expressing genuine concern for Peller’s well-being and mental health, while others questioned whether the dramatic event was exaggerated or staged for attention, given his history of viral content.

Vanguard News