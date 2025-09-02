TikTok influencer Peller issues public apology amid controversies

Peller

TikTok influencer Habeeb Hazmat, popularly known as Peller, has publicly apologised for any offence his online persona may have caused.

In a statement shared via his Instagram Story on Monday, the content creator admitted that some of his online behaviour does not reflect his true character and pledged to make positive changes going forward.

The apology comes in the wake of several controversies, including allegations of kidnapping and backlash over his remarks on trending social media challenges.

He wrote: “If u know I have offended u before please forgive me l promise to be on my best behavior this time any of u that put me in mind please forgive me l promise to make things right this time.

“God bless u all I don’t mean most things I do online am more than a good boy in real life i will leave social media myself when it time u guys can chase me away because I build this myself. A u guys should handle me with care.”