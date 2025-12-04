‘Tiger Base’ not slaughterhouse – Imo Police

The Imo Police Command has reacted to public outcry that its Anti-kidnapping Unit, otherwise called the ‘Tiger Base’, was involved in torture, organ trafficking, and extrajudicial killings.

The command also described the allegation that the unit “is a slaughter house” as “unfounded”, saying that it was intended to mislead the public.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, DSP Henry Okoye, denied the allegations in a statement issued in Owerri and made available to newsmen on Thursday.

Okoye expressed dismay over a viral social media publication that carried the allegations.

“Tiger Base is a legitimate tactical formation of the Nigeria Police Force mandated to combat kidnapping, armed robbery, cultism, and other violent crimes.

“It is not an illegal detention facility or a slaughter house, and all suspects are handled in line with the law.

“The unit has successfully dismantled several notorious kidnapping and armed robbery syndicates, contributing to the improved peace and security that Imo residents enjoy today,” the PPRO stated.

He further stated that there was no credible evidence supporting the allegations of torture, organ harvesting, or extrajudicial killings.

He explained that the false narratives were part of “a smear campaign by criminal elements affected by the current security operations”.

The command’s spokesman further criticised an attempt to introduce ethnic sentiment into routine policing activities by targeting the Officer-in-Charge.

He added: “The Nigeria Police Force remains a national institution, where officers serve across all regions.

“Tiger Base operates in synergy with other security agencies and community policing structures, ensuring accountability and transparency.

“To strengthen oversight of the unit, the Commissioner of Police, CP Aboki Danjuma, directed the immediate establishment of a Human Rights Desk within the Anti-Kidnapping Unit, to ensure transparency and safeguard the rights of all persons handled by the unit.”

Okoye restated the CP’s call on the Imo residents to disregard the false claims and direct genuine complaints to the Complaints Response Unit, XSquad, or the Human Rights Desk Unit domiciled in the Anti-Kidnapping Unit.

He warned individuals circulating false information to incite fear or undermine security efforts to desist, stating that such acts violate the Cybercrime (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) Act 2015. (NAN)