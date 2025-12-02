Some Tinubu’s ambassadorial nominees should be in prison, says Amb Joe Keshi

President Bola Tinubu

By Juliet Umeh

Former permanent secretary in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Joe Keshi, has faulted the ambassadorial list sent to the Senate by President Bola Tinubu for confirmation.

He also questioned the character of some of the nominees who, he claimed, should have no business being in the diplomatic service “by any standard.”

Recall that President Tinubu had last Saturday, released a list of 32 persons nominated to serve as ambassadors in Nigeria’s foreign missions.

They included former chairman of Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Mahmood Yakubu; former governors of Enugu and Abia states, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi and Okezie Ikpeazu; former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, and ex-presidential aide, Reno Omokri.

The President had also earlier sent the names of Oke, Amin Dalhatu, and Colonel Lateef Are. Retd, to the Senate for confirmation.

But Keshi, who spoke in an interview on Channels Television’s Morning Brief programme yesterday, said: “I’m comfortable with some names on the list, but the truth of the matter is that the bulk of the people on the non-career list is a bit disturbing. Are these the kind of people we want to represent Nigeria?

“You have people who, if justice had prevailed and if this country had been run properly, and the rules and the rules of the game are obeyed, actually should be cooling their heels in the walls of the prison and not being sent out as ambassadors.

“You have people who have governed their states. They were absolute failures. They showed no leadership when they led their states, and the governors who took over from them are struggling to repair the damage they’ve done to their states.

“Those are the kind of people being rewarded, either because they have helped you to destroy other political parties, and the rest of it.’’

Keshi, however, said he believed there was a conspiracy against a former Director General of the National Intelligence Agency, NIA, Ayo Oke, which led to his removal as the head of the agency.

He said senior officials in the foreign affairs ministry were bitter about their exclusion from the ambassadorial list.

Keshi, who noted that Nigeria needed to send its best hands as ambassadors, said: Look, as far back as the 1960s, when the diplomatic service was established, those who established the diplomatic service, particularly the prime minister, were very clear in their mind about the kind of diplomatic service they wanted for Nigeria.

“He [the prime Minister] wanted a very competent foreign service. He wanted an independent foreign service. He wanted officers of the foreign service to be well trained, to be able to compete favourably with their peers all over the world.

“The first generation of those recruited into the foreign service, and for a long time, met the criteria until the politicians came and started what they are doing today.’’

Keshi appealed to President Tinubu to include officials of the ministry in his next list, saying “the second point I made was to appeal to the President. I hear there’s another list to come out; I don’t know if it’s true.

‘’I beg the President, for goodness’ sake, for the sake of the officers and the ministry of foreign affairs today, to please ensure that the next list contains no other names but the people from the ministry of foreign affairs.

“These officers are demoralised. Look, tomorrow somebody will accuse them of being unpatriotic, but the truth of the matter is that they are disappointed after being prepared.

“They’ve gone through training, preparing themselves, and where they are supposed to be appointed, you’re now saying they are not qualified to represent the country.

“You have a set that has retired. All these officers, as Nigerians today, are very bitter, and they think that Nigeria has done it to them.’’