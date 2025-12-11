Soludo commits to improving aviation infrastructure

Gov Soludo

…commissions protocol lounge at Chinua Achebe international airport

In a move to enhance Anambra State’s aviation landscape, Governor Chukwuma Charles Soludo, has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to improving aviation infrastructure across the state.

Speaking at the commissioning of a new Protocol Lounge at Chinụa Achebe International Airport in Anambra State, Soludo said that it is part of a multi-phased plan to upgrade facilities, streamline passenger experience, and attract both regional and international air traffic.

Governor Soludo reiterated that modernizing aviation infrastructure is a critical pillar of his administration’s development agenda, emphasizing job creation, skills development, and increased air connectivity as core benefits.

He stated: “By upgrading our airport infrastructure and delivering a world-class Protocol Lounge, we are not only improving passenger experience but also signaling to investors that Anambra is open for business. This is about jobs, growth, and sustainable development for our people.”

He also stressed the importance of collaboration with federal authorities and international aviation partners to ensure compliance with global standards and best practices.

The newly commissioned Protocol Lounge at Chinụa Achebe International Airport is intended to provide a secure, comfortable, and efficient space for visiting dignitaries, government officials, and high-profile travelers. The facility features dedicated check-ins, executive seating, exclusive waiting areas, and improved security protocols.

Local officials and stakeholders, including the Commissioner for Transportation, Barr. Patricia Igwebuike said the upgraded airport facilities are expected to boost commerce, tourism, and investment in Umueri and the broader Anambra State.

Chinụa Achebe International Airport, located in Umueri, has long been a focal point for the region’s aviation ambitions. The new Protocol Lounge adds to a set of modernization efforts aimed at aligning Anambra State with contemporary international aviation standards.