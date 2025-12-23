Six Rivers reps dump PDP for APC

Six members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the House of Representatives from Rivers State have defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The lawmakers’ letters of defection were read by Speaker Abbas Tajudeen during plenary on Tuesday.

In their letters, the lawmakers cited the unresolved leadership crisis within the PDP as the reason for their decision, saying the situation had made it difficult for them to function effectively within the party.

They said the decision to join the APC was taken after extensive consultations, adding that the ruling party, under the leadership of President Bola Tinubu, offers a better platform to serve their constituents.

The defecting lawmakers are Dumnamere Dekor (Khana/Gokana), Solomon Bob (Abua/Odual and Ahoada East), Hart Cyril (Degema/Bonny), Victor Obuzor (Ahoada West/Ogba-Egbema-Ndoni), Blessing Amadi (Port Harcourt II), and Felix Nweke (Eleme/Oyigbo/Tai).

Their defection comes weeks after Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara defected from the PDP to the APC on December 5, 2025.

It also follows the defection of 15 members of the Rivers State House of Assembly, including Speaker Martin Amaewhule, who left the PDP for the APC a week before the governor’s move.