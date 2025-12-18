S/Eagles in high spirits as Osimhen arrives team’s AFCON camp in Cairo

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The Super Eagles’ camp in Cairo became a full house on Wednesday night with the arrival of Victor Osimhen, as Nigeria stepped up preparations for the 35th Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco.

Osimhen arrived at about 9:45 p.m. Nigerian time (10:45 p.m. local time), completing the list of 28 invited players for the continental showpiece scheduled from Dec. 21 to Jan. 18, 2026.

Promise Efoghe, Super Eagles Media Officer, confirmed the development to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), describing the striker’s arrival as a major morale booster for the team.

“Victor Osimhen joined the camp late Wednesday night, and that means that we now have all invited players in camp,” Efoghe said.

“It is a big lift for the squad because everyone is now focused on the same objective as final preparations begin in earnest.”

NAN reports that the Super Eagles opened camp on Sunday, Dec. 14, at the Renaissance Hotels in Cairo, Egypt, with all coaches and backroom staff present.

Goalkeeper Francis Uzoho was the first player to arrive, touching down shortly after 2 a.m. local time on Sunday and setting the tone for early commitment ahead of the tournament.

The team has since held two training sessions, with the first on Monday and a second on Tuesday, before facing Egypt in a tune-up international friendly at the Cairo International Stadium.

Osimhen, as well as wingers Moses Simon and Samuel Chukwueze, were conspicuously missing from the friendly encounter as they concluded club commitments ahead of the tournament.

Nigeria lost the encounter 2-1 to the hosts, but Efoghe said the result would not distract the players from the bigger picture.

“The friendly against Egypt was purely for assessment and fine-tuning,” he said.

“The coaches were more interested in combinations, fitness levels and tactical understanding than the scoreline.”

Reacting to the friendly loss, defenders Chidozie Awaziem and striker Paul Onuachu expressed confidence that the team would be sharper when it matters.

Awaziem said the match exposed areas that needed attention, while Onuachu noted that the intensity would help the players adjust quickly ahead of the AFCON opener.

“These games will help us to correct mistakes early,” Awaziem was quoted as saying.

“It is better to learn now than during the tournament.”

Onuachu added that the squad remained united and motivated in spite of the defeat.

“We are not discouraged,” he said.

“The focus is on improving every day and being ready for our first group game.”

NAN reports that Wednesday’s programme included a gym session at 11 a.m. and an evening training session by 5 p.m., as preparations intensified.

The Super Eagles will depart Cairo on Thursday for Fés, where they will play their Group C matches against Tanzania, Tunisia and Uganda, while Egypt move to Agadir for their Group B fixtures.

Efoghe said the mood in camp remained positive, stressing that the players were fully aware of expectations back home.

“There is a strong sense of responsibility in camp,” he said.

“The players know what Nigerians expect, and they are determined to give their best in Morocco.”

The 2025 AFCON will be hosted across several cities in Morocco, with Nigeria aiming to improve on their recent continental performances and challenge strongly for the title.

Full List: Super Eagles’ 28 AFCON Invitees in Camp by Order of Arrival

The following is the full list of the 28 Super Eagles players invited for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, arranged strictly in the order in which they arrived at camp:

Francis Uzoho

Stanley Nwabali

Fisayo Dele-Bashiru

Akinsanmiro Ebenezer

Amas Obasogie

Semi Ajayi

Ademola Lookman

Bright Osayi-Samuel

Igho Ogbu

Tochukwu Nnadi

Zaidu Sanusi

Paul Onuachu

Frank Onyeka

Calvin Bassey

Alex Iwobi

Wilfred Ndidi

Bruno Onyemaechi

Cyril Dessers

Akor Adams

Chidera Ejuke

Raphael Onyedika

Ryan Alebiosu

Salim Fago

Chidozie Awaziem

Usman Mohammed

Samuel Chukwueze

Moses Simon

Victor Osimhen

All 28 players are now in camp as the Super Eagles intensify preparations ahead of their Group C matches at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco. (NAN) (w