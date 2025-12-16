Reps urge FG to commence emergency works on collapsed Ideato South roads

By Gift ChapiOdekina, Abuja

ABUJA — The House of Representatives has called on the Federal Ministries of Works and Environment, the Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA), the Ecological Fund Office, and the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) to urgently mobilize contractors and commence remedial works on the collapsed Umuma Isiaku–Nkwerre Road in Imo State.

The House also urged the Ecological Fund Office to allocate resources for comprehensive erosion control across affected Ideato sites, including Umuma Isiaku, Uruala, Obodoukwu, Isiokpe, Umuaghobe, Umueshi, and Amanato.

In addition, the lawmakers directed the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to provide immediate relief and emergency supplies to families and communities cut off or displaced by the road collapse and erosion.

The resolution followed the adoption of a motion sponsored by the member representing Ideato North/South federal constituency, Hon. Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere, during plenary on Tuesday.

Ugochinyere highlighted that the Umuma Isiaku–Nkwerre Road, a critical link between Ideato South and Nkwerre LGAs, collapsed near St. Andrews Catholic Church, Umuma Isiaku, leaving thousands of commuters and residents stranded. He described the situation as part of a worsening ecological crisis affecting the region, with erosion swallowing farmlands, homes, and public infrastructure.

Adopting the motion, the House mandated the Committees on Works, Environment, NDDC, and Emergency and Disaster Preparedness to oversee compliance and report back within four weeks for further legislative action.