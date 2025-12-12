Relief for commuters as Uba Sani maintains free CNG transport scheme

Sani

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Kaduna— Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State has expressed profound delight and humility at the remarkable impact of the Kaduna State Government’s Free CNG Mass Transit Scheme, describing the initiative as a lifesaving intervention for thousands of residents grappling with harsh economic realities.

The governor said the programme, launched in July, has become one of the most transformative social welfare policies under his administration.

Governor Sani revealed that the CNG-powered buses have transported more than 1.4 million passengers between July and November, significantly easing the financial burden on households across the state. He noted that the testimonies and feedback from commuters have reinforced his belief that “leadership must always ease the burdens of ordinary citizens.”

The governor explained that the free CNG bus rides had collectively saved Kaduna households an estimated ¦ 1.39 billion, funds which families have redirected towards critical needs such as school fees, food supplies, healthcare, and business capital. According to him, the scheme has helped stabilise many low-income families who would otherwise struggle with rising transport costs.

Governor Sani stressed that the initiative was designed not merely as a temporary subsidy but as a structural response to the economic pressure triggered by fuel subsidy removal. He said the government adopted CNG technology as a sustainable, cleaner and more cost-efficient transport alternative that aligns with national energy transition policies.

He disclosed that the 100 CNG buses deployed across the three senatorial zones now cater to more than 18,000 passengers daily, operating through a growing network of 200 bus stops and designated transit points. The routes, he added, were carefully mapped to ensure maximum coverage of densely populated neighbourhoods, schools, hospitals and business districts.

According to the governor, the programme has become a symbol of hope for residents, many of whom now rely on the free service for daily commutes to work, school and marketplaces. He said the visible relief on the faces of beneficiaries and the gratitude expressed by passengers have been a source of encouragement to his administration.

“Whenever I interact with the commuters, I am reminded that governance must have a human face. These buses are not just vehicles; they are lifelines for thousands of our people,” Sani said, noting that the initiative has strengthened the social contract between the government and the citizens.

In a major policy announcement, Governor Sani declared that the free CNG bus rides would continue indefinitely, citing the overwhelming demand, positive impact and strong community support for the scheme. He said the decision was driven by compassion and a commitment to cushioning the economic hardships affecting vulnerable households.

The governor affirmed that his administration would expand the fleet and upgrade accompanying infrastructure in the months ahead. He also assured the public that the Kaduna State Government remains committed to promoting affordable, accessible and sustainable mass transit solutions as part of its broader development agenda.

Governor Sani reiterated his administration’s resolve to prioritise social welfare and inclusive governance, stating that the Free CNG Transit Scheme is just one of several interventions aimed at improving living standards. He appealed for continued cooperation from residents and stakeholders as the state intensifies efforts to build a modern, efficient and people-centred public transportation system.