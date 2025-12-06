Reforms must improve lives, protect dignity, expand opportunities – APC governors

All Progressive Congress Governors at a meeting in Lagos on Saturday (NAN)

The Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) on Saturday ended a two-day strategic meeting in Lagos with a reaffirmed commitment to President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that PGF is a body of All Progressives Congress (APC) state governors.

The Chairman of the forum and Governor of Imo, Sen. Hope Uzodinma, said the meeting provided a platform for the governors to review the nation’s political, economic and social direction, deepen coordination and strengthen collective action.

“We met to assess where the nation stands, align our priorities, and reinforce our shared responsibility to the Nigerian people.

“Our commitment to the Renewed Hope vision remains unwavering,” Uzodinma said.

The chairman said that the governors agreed that every reform of the current administration must have a direct and positive impact on Nigerians.

“Reforms must improve lives, protect dignity and expand opportunities for all, whether in rural or urban areas, young or old, men or women,” he added.

He commended the Federal Government for efforts to stabilise the economy, boost national security and set foundations for sustainable growth.

Uzodinma noted ongoing reforms in food security, power, transport, social investment and enterprise development.

“Our job as progressive governors is to ensure these national reforms translate into real improvements in every ward and every community,” he said.

On the cost of living, he acknowledged that Nigerians were making sacrifices.

“We fully recognise the temporary burdens the public is facing.

“We deeply appreciate the patience and resilience of our people as we work toward a stronger, more inclusive economy,” the governor said.

He said that APC governors resolved to step up interventions in food production, SME support, youth employment, social protection and targeted relief for vulnerable households.

“No one will be left behind. We will intensify efforts to ease hardship and support families,” he said.

On infrastructure, he praised Lagos State for innovations in transport and urban renewal.

“Lagos continues to show leadership in modern infrastructure delivery.

“We agreed to deepen peer learning and expand investments in roads, housing, public transport, water, digital connectivity and climate-resilient structures,” he said.

Uzodinma said that the governors also reviewed Nigeria’s security situation, commending improved coordination across security agencies and community volunteers.

“Safety of lives and property is non-negotiable.

“We will strengthen community security, intelligence gathering and support for victims of violence,” Uzodinma said.

He urged leaders at all levels to promote unity, moderation and respect, warning against hate speech and divisive tendencies.

“Social cohesion is essential. We must all use our voices to promote peace, not division,” he said.

He said that the forum emphasised the importance of effective local government administration in realising the Renewed Hope Agenda at the grassroots.

“We are committed to improving transparency, accountability and service delivery in local governments,” the chairman added.

He said that the governors would expand citizen-engagement platforms such as town halls and consultations with traditional rulers, religious leaders, civil society, labour and professional groups.

“Listening to the people and adjusting based on feedback are key to building trust,” he said.

Uzodinma said the governors reaffirmed loyalty to the All Progressives Congress, praising its leadership for strengthening internal democracy and unity.

“We will continue to play a stabilising role in the party and ensure it remains a performance-driven platform for national development,” Uzodinma said.

He reiterated the forum’s full support for Tinubu’s administration.

“We see ourselves as trustees of the people’s mandate, united in delivering real development across the federation,” he said.

He said that the forum expressed confidence in Nigeria’s great future, pledging deeper policy coordination and inter-state collaboration.

“We are focused on practical solutions that place citizens at the centre of governance,” Uzodinma said.

He urged Nigerians to remain peaceful and hopeful during the festive season.

“We encourage everyone to go about their activities without fear.

“We wish Nigerians a peaceful Christmas celebration and a prosperous New Year,” he said.

He called on Nigerians to support the Renewed Hope Agenda and uphold values of patriotism, hard work and mutual respect.

“We remain committed to building a nation defined by justice, opportunity and shared prosperity,” he said. (NAN)