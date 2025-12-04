Pound to Naira exchange rate today, December 4, 2025​

The British Pound Sterling (GBP) recorded marginal movements against the Nigerian Naira (NGN) on Thursday, December 4, 2025, reflecting a continued trend of convergence between the official and parallel market rates.
According to real-time data from the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market (NFEM), the official exchange rate for the Pound is currently trading at approximately ₦1,930.87 to the pound. This represents a slight decline of roughly 0.18% from the previous day’s rate of ₦1,933.07, highlighting a stable but cautious trading session in the official window.
Official NFEM Rates
Data from the FMDQ and authorised dealers indicates a tight trading range for the day:
Opening Rate: ₦1,909.61
Daily High: ₦1,931.13
Daily Low: ₦1,911.11
Close: ₦1,930.87
Commercial lenders are quoting rates within the ₦1,914.61 (Bid) and ₦1,931.27 (Offer) bandwidth, maintaining liquidity in the official channels.
Parallel Market
In the parallel (black) market, the Naira is trading at near parity with the official rate, a signal of the reduced arbitrage opportunities that characterised previous years. Street traders and unauthorised dealers are exchanging the Pound at rates ranging between ₦1,927.00 and ₦1,935.00.
Some digital money transfer operators (IMTOs) such as Remitly are offering slightly higher promotional rates for inflows, peaking around ₦1,977.24, incentivising diaspora remittances.
Year-on-Year Performance
Market analysts note a strengthening of the Naira compared to this time last year. On December 4, 2024, the GBP/NGN rate stood significantly higher at approximately ₦2,067.69. Today’s rate of roughly ₦1,930 represents a year-on-year appreciation of the Naira against the Pound by approximately 6.68%, attributed to sustained FX reforms and market stabilisation measures.
Cross-Rate Context
The Pound’s position against the Naira is also influenced by its performance against the US Dollar. With the NFEM USD/NGN rate hovering around ₦1,448 – ₦1,450, the current Pound rate aligns with the standard GBP/USD cross-rate of approximately 1.33.
December 4, 2025
Pound to Naira exchange rate today, December 4, 2025
The British Pound Sterling (GBP) recorded marginal movements against the Nigerian Naira (NGN) on Thursday, December 4, 2025, reflecting a continued trend of convergence between the official and parallel market rates.
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