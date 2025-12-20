Police deploy special squads ahead Tinubu’s Borno visit

Tactical teams, surveillance squads, and operatives of the Explosive Ordnance Disposal unit are some of the special operatives deployed by Borno State Police Command ahead of President Bola Tinubu’s visit today.

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This was revealed in a statement issued, Saturday, by the Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Nahum Daso.

He also said there would be temporary vehicular restrictions and diversions in some parts of the state.

“The Borno State Police Command has deployed adequate security arrangements ahead of the visit of the President to Borno State scheduled for today 20th December, 2025.

“The state Commissioner of Police, Naziru Abdulmajid, has drafted a robust security architecture comprising conventional police personnel, tactical teams, surveillance squads, crowed control and Explosive Ordnance Disposal units to ensure a safe, secure, and hitch free visit”

“Members of the public are hereby informed that at intervals, certain roads, particularly the parallel route from Airport Road to Shehu Road, Maiduguri may experience temporary vehicular restrictions or diversions to facilitate the smooth movement of VIPs and ensure public safety.

“The Command reassures residents of its commitment to the protection of lives and property before, during, and after the presidential visit, and calls for the continued cooperation, vigilance, and support of the public.”

Vanguard News