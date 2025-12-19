Tinubu departs Abuja Saturday on three-state visit, to spend end-of-year holidays in Lagos

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

President Bola Tinubu will on Saturday depart Abuja on a three-state visit to Borno, Bauchi and Lagos states.

In Borno State, the President is expected to commission several projects executed by the Babagana Zulum administration in collaboration with the Federal Government.

He will also attend the wedding ceremony of Sadeeq Sheriff, son of former Borno State Governor and Senator, Ali Modu Sheriff, and his bride, Hadiza Kam Salem.

From Maiduguri, President Tinubu will proceed to Bauchi State to condole with the Bauchi State Government and the family of Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi, the renowned Islamic cleric and leader of the Tijjaniyya Muslim Brotherhood, who passed away on November 27.

After the condolence visit, the President will travel to Lagos, where he will spend the forthcoming end-of-year holidays.

While in Lagos, President Tinubu is expected to serve as the guest of honour at the Eyo Festival scheduled for December 27, among other engagements.

The festival, to be held at the Tafawa Balewa Square, will honour notable personalities, including the President’s late mother, Alhaja Abibatu Mogaji, former Lagos State Governor Alhaji Lateef Jakande, and Chief Michael Otedola.

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