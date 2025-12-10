Petrol supply from Dangote Refinery surges 37.7% to 23.52m litres daily as imports hit 52m litres

By Obas Esiedesa, Abuja

Domestic petrol supply from Dangote Refinery rose sharply in November 2025, increasing by 37.7 percent to 23.52 million litres per day from 17.08 million litres per day in October, according to data from the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA).

Petrol imports into the country also jumped by 80.27 percent, reaching 52.1 million litres daily, up from 28.9 million litres in October. Combined, the total average daily petrol supply for November stood at 71.5 million litres.

NMDPRA attributed the increase to the unusually low delivery rates in September and October, which fell below national demand levels, as well as proactive efforts to boost national stock ahead of peak end-of-year consumption.

The regulatory body noted that the surge in imports, led by NNPC Limited as the supplier of last resort, was aimed at strengthening inventory levels. Twelve vessels initially scheduled for October discharge were delayed into November, further boosting supply.

Average daily petrol consumption in November was recorded at 52.9 million litres, with national stock sufficiency at 16.65 days. All four refineries owned by NNPC Limited remained non-operational, with no confirmed date for resumption.

NNPC Limited’s Group Chief Executive Officer, Bayo Ojulari, recently stated that the company is seeking technical partners to operate the refineries, noting that major upgrades are required to bring output in line with modern product specifications.

Ojulari explained, “By the time we finish the ongoing rehabilitation, the products from those refineries will still be of a far lower standard than the Dangote Refinery. It will be two steps lower than current international specifications. So when I talk about ‘high grade,’ it means we want to redesign to high grade so that the products we produce will meet international standards and become commercially competitive.”

The report underscores the growing reliance on Dangote Refinery and imports to meet national petrol demand as NNPC’s refineries remain offline.