PDP: Wike’s chapter closed, focus shifts to 2027

Nyesom Wike

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says it has drawn a firm line under the political role of former Rivers State governor and current minister, Nyesom Wike, declaring that its attention is now fixed on rebuilding the party and preparing for the 2027 general elections.

The position followed Wike’s end-of-year media chat, where he again publicly affirmed support for the presumptive presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), while maintaining that he remains a member of the PDP.

The party said the declaration merely reinforced issues it had already addressed and moved beyond institutionally.

The stance was contained in a statement signed by Comrade Ini Ememobong, National Publicity Secretary, and issued on behalf of the Kabiru Turaki-led National Working Committee (NWC).

In the statement, the PDP described Wike’s open endorsement of the APC’s 2027 project as a clear departure from party norms and democratic practice, noting that such conduct had already been addressed under party rules.

Wike had described himself during the media chat as the APC candidate’s “number one supporter,” a position the PDP said underscored the basis of disciplinary actions earlier taken against him.

Tracing what it called a consistent pattern, the party recalled Wike’s involvement in successive leadership crises at the national level since 2015, spanning the Ali Modu Sheriff, Uche Secondus and Iyorchia Ayu eras.

According to the PDP, Wike was initially central to the emergence of successive national chairmen and later became a leading figure in movements that sought their removal, contributing to prolonged internal instability.

Beyond the national leadership disputes, the statement pointed to developments in Rivers State, where it said internal democratic processes were weakened, including concerns over candidate selection and the inability of the PDP’s presidential candidate to campaign freely in a PDP-controlled state during the last election cycle.

The party described these actions as ‘troubling departures from democratic norms,’ noting that they deepened internal divisions and undermined collective party interests.

The PDP said recent public statements and alignments by Wike and some of his associates had clarified their political direction, adding that such choices stood in direct conflict with the party’s constitution and objectives.

“Our party is the Peoples Democratic Party, and no one person has the capacity to personalize the party,” the statement said.

Reassuring supporters, the PDP said it remains confident of fielding a credible presidential candidate in 2027 with broad national support, as it continues efforts to reposition the party.

The party said the Kabiru Turaki-led NWC was working around the clock to rebuild the party, clear the issues in court, and prepare the party for electoral success come 2027.

The PDP said it now considers the Wike episode settled, with its focus firmly on internal consolidation and the next general elections.