PDP: No compromise on legality — Caretaker C’ttee

PDP flags

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – The National Caretaker Working Committee (NCWC) of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) has declared that it will continue to stand firmly on legality amid the party’s leadership crisis, insisting that constitutional provisions, subsisting court judgments and the rule of law remain non-negotiable.

The committee, which is backed by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, used its Christmas message to reject rival claims of legitimacy, particularly those arising from the controversial Oyo convention, and warned party members against misinformation and propaganda.

The position was contained in a statement issued in Abuja and signed by the National Publicity Secretary of the National Caretaker Working Committee, Jungudo Haruna Mohammed, who spoke on behalf of the Hon. Abdulrahman Mohammed-led caretaker committee.

The NCWC extended Christmas and New Year greetings to Nigerians, especially members of the PDP’s National Executive Committee (NEC), Board of Trustees (BoT) and party members across the country, calling for prayers for national growth, party stability and the sustenance of democracy.

“We call on Nigerians to use this Festive Season to pray for the continued Growth and Development of our Dear Country, as well as for the stability of our great party and the sustenance of Democracy in Nigeria,” Mohammed said.

Beyond the festive message, the committee urged PDP members to reflect on the internal challenges confronting the party and to make positive New Year resolutions aimed at strengthening unity and progress.

“As Nigerians celebrate, party members are urged to reflect deeply on the issues confronting the PDP with a view to making positive New Year Resolutions that will foster Unity, Stability, and Progress,” he stated.

Reaffirming its leadership role, the NCWC said it remained committed to restoring order, cohesion and credibility within the party.

“The members are encouraged to continue to support the Hon. Abdulrahman Mohammed-led Caretaker Committee, which remains steadfast in Restoring Order, Cohesion, and Credibility within the party,” the statement said.

The committee reiterated that the so-called “Oyo Carnival Convention” lacked legitimacy, noting that it had been rejected by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for violating subsisting court judgments.

“It is no longer news that the so-called ‘Oyo Carnival Convention’ has been rejected by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for lacking merit and legitimacy after being conducted in flagrant violation of two subsisting Court Judgments,” Mohammed said.

The NCWC accused certain groups of misleading Nigerians with false claims of INEC recognition and engaging in propaganda targeted at the electoral umpire.

“Their earlier claims of being RECOGNIZED by INEC have now been clearly exposed as FALSE. Their stock-in-trade remains LIES and PROPAGANDA, and they have now resorted to sponsored attacks aimed at intimidating INEC,” he said.

Emphasising its respect for the law, the committee dismissed suggestions that the issues affecting the PDP were not justiciable, pointing out that the same actors had previously sought judicial intervention.

“We wish to state unequivocally that we are party leaders who have utmost respect for constitutional provisions, subsisting court judgments, and the rule of law,” the statement read.

It further questioned the claim that the disputes were merely internal party matters.

“If indeed these matters were merely internal party affairs, why then did the same individuals earlier approach the Oyo State High Court for Judicial Intervention?” Mohammed asked.

The caretaker committee also cautioned Nigerians over comments credited to Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde during a recent media chat, saying the remarks reflected distorted facts and a poor grasp of the legal and constitutional issues confronting the party.

Reaffirming its resolve, the National Caretaker Working Committee pledged to rebuild, stabilise and reposition the PDP strictly in line with democratic principles and the rule of law, while wishing Nigerians and party members compliments of the season and a peaceful, successful New Year..