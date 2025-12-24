PDP may opt for caretaker c’ttee — Sources

By Dapo Akinrefon

Amid conflicting court orders and deepening disquiet within its ranks, there are strong indications that the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, leadership may opt for the constitution of a caretaker committee as a temporary measure to avert a total breakdown of order.

Read Also: Wike promised to hold PDP for Tinubu — Makinde

Vanguard gathered that some leaders and elders of the party are pushing for the setting up of a caretaker committee.

Recall that former Senate President Bukola Saraki had asked the PDP to shelve its national convention, scheduled for 15-16 November 2025, advising the opposition party to appoint a caretaker committee instead.

“My advice to the BOT team is that the only solution available to us now is for the party to set up a Caretaker Committee to steer the affairs of the party for the time being,” Senator Saraki wrote on his X handle after the meeting.

Multiple sources within the PDP disclosed that the leaders and elders of the party are making efforts to resolve the crisis, review the constitution, and chart a way forward before the 2027 general elections.

Already, Saraki and some others are talking about bringing the party together.

A party leader, familiar withn the reconciliation moves, disclosed that efforts are been made to reach out to the factionnal leaders.

The party leader also disclosed that it was agreed that for the PDP to survive, it has to return “to the Saraki suggestion.”

The source further disclosed that from inception, there have been calls to avoid “factionalisation” adding that it will only lead the party playing into “the hands of the enemy.”

The source said: “Saraki has advised that PDP Leaders should manage their affairs such that they will not need to resort to court because he has envisaged that going to court will stifle the progress and unity of the party.

“The former Senate President also urged them to avoid factionalisation. Factions, he said, will only play into the hands of the enemy.

“He advised that the leaders should also manage the party to get to the National Convention, where they can now fix all the issues and review the constitution, and chart the way forward.”

Another source said: “The party leaders did not listen. They pushed the matter until there were resultant court cases and factions. With the litigations, Saraki advised that the best move is to stop the convention and set up a caretaker committee that will be used to resolve all the issues and reconcile the various factions and groups.

“Still, the feuding parties refused to listen, and they went to hold a convention that has now become an exercise in futility. With the decision of INEC, PDP has now become a flock of sheep without shepherds; a ship without a captain.”

On the way forward, another PDP leader said: “The next move is to return to the Saraki formula. As the former governor of Kwara State has counselled, the leaders should not wait for the court to give judgment in any of the cases. The party leaders should move among themselves and start talking about resolving the disagreements.”

Vanguard News