Wike promised to hold PDP for Tinubu — Makinde

Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde has revealed why he will not support President Bola Tinubu’s 2027 re-election bid, warning that efforts to weaken the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) could undermine Nigeria’s democracy.

Speaking during a media chat in Ibadan on Tuesday, Makinde recounted a meeting he attended alongside President Tinubu, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory Nyesom Wike, and others. He alleged that Wike offered to “hold the PDP” for Tinubu ahead of the 2027 elections, a pledge the governor said came unsolicited by the President.

Makinde stressed that while Wike is free to support Tinubu, he himself has chosen not to do so, and believes all Nigerians should be allowed to make independent political choices. He cautioned that attempts by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to weaken the PDP risk eroding multiparty democracy in the country, calling on all democrats to resist any plot to impose a one-party system.

Addressing questions about his own political future, Makinde said he possesses the experience and qualifications to serve as Nigeria’s president in 2027. He highlighted his two-term tenure as governor of Oyo State, his executive experience at the state level, and his professional background running a private company from the age of 29.

“I have heard people ask if I am positioning myself for the 2027 presidency. Let me make this clear: I am qualified. I am even overqualified. By the end of May 2027, by God’s grace, I would have completed two tenures as governor of Oyo State. Professionally, I ran a company from a very young age,” Makinde said.

The governor also discussed the legacy he hopes to leave, emphasizing the importance of building strong institutions rather than focusing solely on physical infrastructure. He argued that completed infrastructure projects are quickly forgotten, whereas strong systems ensure sustainable development and governance.

Makinde addressed allegations of land grabbing linked to the Rashidi Ladoja Circular Road project, clarifying that the 500-metre corridor was officially gazetted on November 19, 2018, months before his administration assumed office in May 2019. He explained that the 110-kilometre circular road is intended to ease traffic congestion in Ibadan, provide a modern motorway standard, and serve as an industrial and commercial corridor to boost Oyo State’s economy.

On compensation for affected residents, Makinde said his administration is adopting a humane approach, offering payments even to those without formal land documentation, provided they can show proof of residence to facilitate resettlement.