PDP crisis: Wike’s camp moves to re-organise state chapters, conduct fresh congresses, convention

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: The factional Board of Trustees, BoT of the Nyesom Wike’s tendency in Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has unveiled a major internal restructuring plan to reorganise troubled state chapters and prepare the grounds for fresh congresses and a national convention.

Chairman of the factional BoT, Senator Mao Ohuabunwa, who disclosed this at the opening session of the board’s meeting held at the Life Camp official residence of the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, Abuja, yesterday, said the group was committed to rebuilding the PDP from within and restoring public confidence in its internal processes.

Ohuabunwa said the faction was already making meaningful progress in reorganising affected states, including the constitution of credible caretaker committees, explaining that the initiative would “prepare the ground for transparent congresses and subsequent convention process.”

He insisted the reforms were necessary to “build trust, strengthen internal structures and ensure that our party remains a model of fairness and inclusiveness in the Nigerian democratic space.”

Declaring full support for the Abdulrahman Mohammed-led National Working Committee, NWC, Ohuabunwa said: “We are going to work with this NWC, we are going to encourage them, we are going to support them to ensure that the right things are done, and that things will be done in line with the law and the guidance of our great party.”

He stressed that the BoT must reclaim its statutory role in stabilising the PDP, noting that “as the constitution of our party entails, the Board of Trustees must continue to provide stability, wisdom and moral guidance.”

He added that its responsibility was to “safeguard the party’s soul, steer it away from divisive tendencies, and reinforce the values that have historically set the PDP apart as a disciplined and democratically established institution.”

Ohuabunwa urged members to prioritise unity as they pushed through the restructuring agenda, saying, “in this defining moment, therefore, we must rise above sentiments and act with unity of all.”

He also reaffirmed the faction’s determination to ensure that the PDP emerges stronger after the reforms.

“Our duty is clear, well stated, to consolidate the reforms already underway, deepen internal cohesion, and ensure that the People’s Democratic Party emerges stronger, more virile, more united and fully prepared for the leadership responsibilities ahead,” he said.

Describing the BoT as the “conscience of the party” and its “moral compass,” he warned that the board must not be found wanting in upholding legality and due process.

He said; “We must stand and face the truth, and ensure that this party stands to be counted at all times in our obedience to the laws of the Federation, the laws of our party, and the guidelines of the regulatory body, which is the Independent National Electoral Commission”.

Ohuabunwa thanked members who attended, despite the short notice and travel delays, expressing optimism that the meeting would set the tone for a stable and reinvigorated PDP.

Some of those at the meeting included the factional National Secretary, Senator Samuel Anyanwu; former governor of Abia State, Okezie Ikpeazu; former deputy governors, including, Dr Philip Salary of Kogi State and several other chieftains.