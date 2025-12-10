NNPC E&P oil output hits 355,000 bpd

By Obas Esiedesa, Abuja

NNPC Limited on yesterday disclosed that oil production by its upstream subsidiary, NNPC E&P Limited (NEPL), has reached 355,000 barrels per day.

The company in a statement by Chief Corporate Communications Officer, Andy Odeh said the milestone was achieved on December 1, 2025, representing its highest daily output since 1989.

Odey noted that the output marked a significant step forward for Nigeria’s upstream sector and reflects the company’s ongoing transformation anchored on efficiency and discipline.

He stated that the figures show genuine transformation as average daily production surged 52%, rising from 203,000 barrels per day in 2023 to 312,000 in 2025.

“This record growth is no coincidence; it stems from a clear strategy anchored on operational excellence, strong asset management, and structured field development. NEPL’s performance demonstrates that with the right leadership, strengthened systems, and a committed workforce, Nigeria’s upstream sector can overcome years of instability”, he added.

NNPC said the achievement converts national ambition into measurable momentum. “The presidential targets of two million barrels per day by 2027 and three million by 2030 have often appeared aspirational. NEPL’s delivery brings them closer to reality”.

Speaking on the development, the Group CEO of NNPC Limited, Engr. Bayo Ojulari pointed out that the milestone is proof that Nigeria’s energy revival is not a dream but is already happening.

“By showing its ability to exceed its own production benchmarks, NEPL confirms that the essential building blocks for scaling national output are being firmly established. The achievement signals that the machinery of production-equipment, processes, capabilities, and partnerships-can be driven with commercial discipline to produce real and positive outcomes,” Ojulari stated.

He noted that the achievement reinforces confidence nationally and across the global energy landscape, assuring partners and investors that Nigeria is committed to reaffirming its role as a dependable energy supplier.