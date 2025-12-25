NiMet forecasts 3-day sunshine, cloudiness from Friday

NIMET

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted sunshine and cloudiness from Friday until Sunday across the country.

NiMet`s weather outlook released on Thursday in Abuja predicted sunny skies on Friday over the northern region throughout the forecast period.

According to the agency, sunny skies with patches of clouds are anticipated over the central region throughout the forecast period.

The agency predicted sunny skies with patches of clouds over the southern region during the morning hours.

it anticipated isolated thunderstorms with light rains over parts of Ondo, Ogun, Lagos, Rivers, Delta, Cross River, Akwa Ibom, Edo and Bayelsa States later in the day.

“For Saturday, sunny skies are anticipated over the northern region throughout the forecast period, while sunny skies with patches of clouds are anticipated over the central region during the forecast period.

“Sunny skies with patches of clouds are anticipated over the southern region during the morning hours.

“ The isolated thunderstorms with light rains are anticipated over parts of Edo, Ogun, Ondo, Delta, Lagos, Rivers, Akwa Ibom, Cross River and Bayelsa States later in the day,“ it said.

NiMet envisaged sunny skies over the northern region throughout the forecast period on Sunday, while anticipating sunny skies over the north-central region throughout the forecast period.

According to NiMet, sunny skies with patches of clouds are anticipated over the southern region during the morning hours.

NiMet urged motorists driving under rain to drive with caution, while airline operators should get airport-specific weather reports (flight documentation) from NiMet for effective operations.

“Residents are advised to stay informed through weather updates from NiMet. Visit our website.

Vanguard News