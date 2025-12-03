Nigerian newspapers review: [Alleged Christian genocide] US lawmakers disagree with FG

In today’s Nigerian newspapers review programme, Today in the News, Vanguard leads with the US House appropriators and foreign affairs leaders who held a rare joint briefing to investigate rising targeted violence against Christians in Nigeria.

Another headline states that gunmen abducted at least 19 people on Tuesday across Rivers and Imo states, among them five students of Rivers State University.

Vanguard also reports that the PDP issued expulsion letters to 11 notable figures, including former governors Nyesom Wike and Ayodele Fayose, stating that the action was aimed at cleansing the party ahead of the 2027 elections.

Moving to another newspaper, The Guardian’s top headline states that Nigeria’s local air travel faces looming chaos due to depleted airline fleets, now down to 38 serviceable aircraft, and unreliable airport navigational systems, raising fears of major disruptions during the harmattan season.

Next paper, The Punch reports that Osun Governor Ademola Adeleke and other top PDP leaders were absent on Tuesday as the party conducted its governorship primary, where Adedamola Adebayo emerged as the PDP candidate for the 2026 election.

Finally, The Nation reports that President Bola Tinubu directed service chiefs and intelligence heads to step up their strategies and enhance coordination for more effective results against terrorism, banditry and other emerging threats.

Vanguard News