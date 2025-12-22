Nigeria-US relation stronger – FG

Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris

The Federal Government says the relationship between Nigeria and the United States (U.S.) is stronger and will continue to wax stronger and beneficial to both countries.

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris, made this known at the end-of-year media briefing on Monday in Abuja.

He explained that in 2025, Nigeria navigated complex international diplomacy with maturity and principle.

He added that the recent diplomatic spat with the U.S. has been resolved through firm, respectful engagement, culminating in a strengthened partnership.

“Just last week, the Federal Government of Nigeria signed a five-year, $5.1 billion dollar bilateral health cooperation Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the government of the United States.

“In the agreement, the U.S. will provide $2.1 billion dollars in grant funding, while Nigeria will commits $3 billion dollars.

“This has been described as the largest co-investment by any country to date under the America First Global Health Strategy.

“It will strengthen Nigeria’s healthcare system, save lives, and attract investment.

“Those who thought Nigeria’s relationships with the U.S. were going down due to the recent misunderstanding can now see that the ties are even stronger than before,” Idris said.

According to him, Nigeria is no longer on the sidelines, adding that it is a confident and strategic partner on the global stage, defending its national interests and attracting beneficial partnerships.

“Just last month, we regained our Category C seat on the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) Council for the 2026–2027 biennium; a celebrated comeback following 14 years of absence.”

Still on the international scene in 2025, Idris stated that various Nigerians assumed significant international positions across various sectors, including Chairperson of the Council of the World Customs Organisation,

Others are the Executive Director of the World Health Organisation’s Health Emergencies Programme, Vice Chair of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) Council, and Vice President of the International Association for Ports and Harbours in Tokyo.

“Additionally, this year, we secured hosting rights for the Creative Africa Nexus (CANEX) 2026, and the Intra-African Trade Fair (IATF) 2027, one of the largest trade gatherings on the African continent.

“In 2026, our newly appointed Ambassadors will take up their posts in their countries of assignment, strengthening our bilateral relations and advancing our visibility and strategic engagements in the global community,” Idris said.

Vanguard News