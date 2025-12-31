Nigeria suspends plans to hand over 10,000 hectares of land to Cameroon

By Ike Uchechukwu CALABAR

Hon. Victor Abang, the member representing Ikom/Boki Federal Constituency of Cross River State in the House of Representatives says plans to hand over 10,000 hectares of land to Cameroon has been halted.

The lawmaker disclosed this in Keyang 2 in Boki local government area during a town hall meeting and constituency briefing.

He said the plans which follows the 2002 International Court of Justice ruling among other things stipulated the boundary be defined in line with the Anglo-German Treaty of 1913.

His words: ” To this effect, a joint committee was established to oversee the implementation.

” Unfortunately, the committee attempted to demarcate the boundary without proper recourse to the existing colonial boundary features.

“Notably, they ignored the boundary line marked by Pillar 113A, a recognized colonial demarcation separating Nigeria and Cameroon.

” If such actions were allowed to continue, over 10,000 hectares of Nigerian land including parts of Biajua and Danare communities would have been ceded to Cameroon.

“In view of this, I presented a motion on July 5th 2023 which was promptly deliberated by the house and presently the exercise has been halted pending a comprehensive review of the process”, Hon. Abang said.

The lawmaker also presented a compendium of his achievements within two years in the national assembly titled ‘The Banjuere’ to his constituents.

It enumerated key projects including a mini stadium project, connecting 35 communities with telecommunication masts, 300 million naira medical equipment to primary health centre Abo Ebam among other interventions.

He also said he sponsored the National Park Service (Amendment Bill) which is focused on environmental conservation and the establishment of the Okwangwo National Park Unit as an independent entity to enhance the economic and developmental value of the Boki forest.