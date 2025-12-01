Nigeria provides protection to Guinea-Bissau opposition candidate amid coup

By Favour Ulebor, Abuja

Nigeria has placed Guinea-Bissau’s opposition presidential candidate, Mr. Fernando Costa, under its protection following reports that his life is under threat.

Mr. Costa, the main challenger to President Umaro Embalo in the November 23 election, faced danger after soldiers seized power, halted the vote count, and imposed a nationwide curfew before the official results could be announced.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu approved Mr. Costa’s protection inside the Nigerian Embassy in Bissau. The decision was formalized in a letter dated November 30, signed by Foreign Affairs Minister Yusuf Tuggar, and addressed to the President of the ECOWAS Commission, Mr. Omar Alieu Touray.

According to the letter, Nigeria’s action is a proactive measure to safeguard democracy and ensure the safety of political actors in Guinea-Bissau. It also urged ECOWAS to direct its Stabilisation Support Mission in Guinea-Bissau (ESSMGB) to provide additional security for Mr. Costa while he remains at the embassy.

The letter states in part:

“His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has graciously approved the provision of protection and security within the premises of the Nigerian Embassy in the Republic of Guinea-Bissau for Mr. Fernando Dia Da Costa. This decision is a proactive measure to ensure the safety of Mr. Da Costa in response to imminent threats to his life. It underscores our firm commitment to safeguarding the democratic aspirations and the sovereign will of the people of Guinea-Bissau.”

Nigeria’s intervention reflects its commitment to protecting democratic processes and supporting political stability in the West African region.