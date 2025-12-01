Nigeria needs security restructuring now — Mimiko

By Luminous Jannamike

FORMER Ondo State Governor, Dr. Olusegun Mimiko, has called for urgent restructuring of Nigeria’s security architecture, warning that the country cannot achieve effective policing without stronger community intelligence systems and grassroots participation in coastal defence.

Mimiko made the remarks at the grand finale of Gallery Security Services’ 13th anniversary programme. The event featured the Youth in Coastal Defence Summit 2025, a medical outreach and an awards ceremony involving security agencies, government officials and more than 1,000 participants.

Chairing the closing session, Mimiko said the rise in maritime insecurity, oil theft and community-level threats shows that traditional centralised structures are no longer adequate.

“Security effectiveness begins with community trust and local intelligence. What Gallery Security Services has achieved in these waterways demonstrates that community-rooted models work,” he said.

National security institutions: including the Nigerian Navy, NDLEA, Nigeria Immigration Service, Nigeria Customs Service and NSCDC, briefed participants on maritime threats, civic duties and emerging roles in the blue economy.

Representing Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, the Deputy Governor of Ondo State, Olayide Adelami, reaffirmed official support for strengthened collaboration with coastal security actors and commended the organisation for deepening community-driven safety initiatives across riverine areas.

Delivering the keynote lecture titled ‘From the Creeks of Niger Delta to Global Eminence,’. former Chairman of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, Dr. Kingsley Kuku, linked Niger Delta development to stable waterways.

“Without security in the creeks, there can be no sustainable development in the Niger Delta. When communities, government and security institutions collaborate, waterways shift from unrest to growth,” he said.

Discussions at the summit focused on oil bunkering, piracy, kidnapping, drug abuse, trafficking, illegal dredging and other drivers of insecurity in the Niger Delta coastline.

The medical outreach on the second day provided free diagnosis, screening, counselling and medication to more than 500 residents, including the elderly, women and children.

The event also honoured families of fallen officers and recognised outstanding personnel for service and sacrifice.

Founder and Chairman of Gallery Security Services, Senior High Chief Bibopere Ajube, outlined the next phase of the organisation’s work.

“The next chapter is bigger youth training, deeper inter-agency collaboration, better technology and a maritime security system that leaves no community behind,” he said.

Ajube also announced plans to make the Youth in Coastal Defence Summit an annual event and expand youth recruitment, surveillance capacity and humanitarian support across coastal communities.

For many young delegates, the summit reshaped their sense of responsibility.

“This summit showed us we are not powerless. We can protect our waterways, not destroy them,” nineteen-year-old Ebigbamini Tanro said