Ned Nwoko threatens legal action against ‘online harassment’

Senator Ned Nwoko

Senator Ned Nwoko (APC- Delta North) has vowed lawful and legal action against further act of online harassment and criminal defamation against him.

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This is contained in a statement on Thursday, by the Communication Team, Office of Nwoko in Abuja.

“Our attention has been drawn to renewed pattern of online harassment, cyber stalking and coordinated defamatory Videos, and publications targeted at Sen. Ned Nwoko.

“These actions appear calculated to create a false narrative of persecution in order to serve ulterior motives.

“Sen. Nwoko is fully engaged in his legislative, developmental and business responsibilities and maintains no interest whatsoever in online distractions or fabricated drama.

“However, when grave allegations are made, they must be addressed in accordance with the law, not through misinformation or emotional manipulation.

“We must caution the public that the growing culture of supporting deviant conduct, shielding wrongdoers and attempting to weaponise public sympathy is damaging to our national values,” the statement read in parts.

It further said, “Today, falsehood may be deployed against one individual; tomorrow, it may be directed at anyone.”

Accordingly, Sen. Nwoko has instructed his lawyer to file a petition with the Inspector General of Police; Director General DSS; and the Commissioner of Police (Cyber Crime Unit) to investigate and prosecute those responsible for ongoing cyber harassment and criminal Defamation.

“The relevant digital footprints will be traced and lawful action will be pursued.

“Furthermore, the United States Government and the United Kingdom are respectfully urged to note that attempts to stage artificial drama around a stable family structure for the purpose of gaining undue advantage are unacceptable.

“If any frivolous grounds are being put forward to seek asylum, such manoeuvres should be discountenanced.

“Authorities are encouraged to rely on verified facts and legal processes rather than sensationalised narratives designed to mislead.

“Nigerians are encouraged to disregard the false narratives being circulated and allow proper legal processes to proceed.

“The senator remains focused on his work and continues to uphold dignity, responsibility and due process,” it added.

Vanguard News