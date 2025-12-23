‘My marriage is over’ – Anita Joseph confirms split from husband MC Fish

Nollywood actress Anita Joseph has confirmed the end of her marriage to Fisayo ‘MC Fish’ Michael, putting an end to months of speculation about their relationship.

The actress, in a post on Instagram on Monday night, said the decision followed a period of deep personal reflection, adding that the separation was not taken lightly.

She, however, did not disclose the specific reasons for the split.

“Life has a way of testing our strength in ways we never expect, especially in marriage. Lately, I’ve been walking through a season of deep reflection, pain and healing,” she wrote.

“I may not have all the answers, but I’m choosing grace, growth, and faith— one step at a time. Calling a spade a spade, my marriage is over. Ogbugianyi! Omere ka Anyi Mara ihe! Shalom!!”

In recent months, rumours had circulated that the marriage collapsed amid allegations of infidelity, domestic violence and substance abuse involving MC Fish. There were also reports that Joseph suffered two pregnancy losses, a miscarriage and a stillbirth, during the period.

Despite the speculation, the actress had previously told followers she was “doing fine” while remaining silent on the details of her marriage until the latest announcement.

Anita Joseph and McFish got married in 2020.