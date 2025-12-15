Most politicians supporting Tinubu can’t go home to say it — Abaribe

Sen. Eyinnaya Abaribe.

Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, who represents Abia South Senatorial District, has claimed that many politicians publicly backing President Bola Tinubu can’t openly canvass votes for him in their home communities.

Abaribe made the assertion on Monday during an interview on Channels Television, where he dismissed the ruling All Progressives Congress’ (APC) show of strength across states and political offices as disconnected from popular sentiment.

Recalling a discussion about the APC’s control of several levels of government, the senator said the real test of political support lies at the grassroots.

He cited a question previously posed by former Anambra State governor, Peter Obi, to underscore his point.

“I come from Aba. I was discussing that the APC has this government and that government, and people were a little worried, and I asked one of them a question. In fact, that question was asked by Governor Peter Obi. He asked one of them, he said, this Abaribe here, will he go to Ariaria market and tell them to vote for Bola Tinubu? He can’t try it.”

“Most of the people saying they are supporting Tinubu cannot go to their homes and say it. They can’t, why? Because they would be stoned when they go to say such a thing,” he added.

The lawmaker also expressed confidence that President Tinubu would be defeated in the 2027 general election, insisting that the president did not secure a genuine victory in the 2023 polls.

“Tinubu will lose in the 2027 election; he never won in 2023,” Abaribe said.

“We are going to meet him in the field, and we will see how he will couple together that thing that will make him win again; it won’t work.”

Vanguard News