Military rescues 318 kidnap victims, eliminates scores of terrorists

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The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) says troops rescued no fewer than 318 kidnaps victims and eliminated scores of terrorists across theatres of operation in November.

The Director, Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. Michael Onoja, stated this while briefing newsmen on the operations of the military on Thursday in Abuja.

Onoja said the troops conducted clearance operations, intelligence-driven raids, and targeted air and maritime strikes across the North East, North West, North Central, South East, and South South regions.

He said the efforts led to the neutralisation of numerous terrorists and bandits, while 69 criminal elements and their family members voluntarily surrendered.

“In a major boost to security, 318 kidnap victims were rescued, and oil theft worth over N217.6 million was foiled, with 201,700 litres of crude oil and 88,177 litres of AGO recovered.16 illegal refining sites were deactivated during the operations.

“North East – Operation HADIN KAI saw troops eliminate several terrorists, arrest six collaborators, and rescue five kidnap victims in Borno and Adamawa states.

“Air support missions reinforced ground operations, destroying terrorist camps.

“North West – Operation FANSAN YAMMA recorded the neutralisation of multiple terrorists, 13 arrests, and nine rescued victims across Zamfara, Sokoto, Katsina, Kano, Jigawa, and Kebbi states.

“Air interdictions destroyed enemy logistics and hideouts,” he said.

Onoja said the troops of Operations ENDURING PEACE and WHIRL STROKE, apprehended 32 suspects, neutralised multiple extremists, rescued 20 kidnap victims, recovering arms and vehicles in Plateau, Benue, Taraba, Nasarawa, Kogi states, and the FCT.

In the South-South, he said the troops of Operation DELTA SAFE stopped oil theft worth N12.12 million, destroyed four illegal refining sites, and apprehended 25 oil thieves.

In the South East, Onoja said troops of Operation UDOKA neutralised several terrorists, made four arrests, rescued four kidnap victims and destroyed terrorist camps and logistics.

He commended troops for their professionalism and urged Nigerians to continue providing credible information to enhance operations.

Onoja also called for support for veterans through the Armed Forces Remembrance Day emblem launched on Tuesday.