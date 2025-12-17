Luis Suarez signs new Inter Miami contract

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA – AUGUST 20: Luis Suárez #9 of Inter Miami CF takes a penalty and scores the team’s second goal during the Leagues Cup Quarter-final between Inter Miami CF and Tigres UANL at Chase Stadium on August 20, 2025 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Rich Storry/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Rich Storry / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)

Former Uruguay striker Luis Suarez has signed a contract with Inter Miami for the upcoming season, the Major League Soccer side said on Wednesday.

Suarez, who turns 39 in January, joined Lionel Messi’s outfit in 2024 before helping the club to the 2025 MLS Cup and Eastern Conference title.

The former Barcelona, Liverpool and Atletico Madrid attacker won the Champions League, La Liga and the League Cup during his time in Europe.

“Suarez signs a new contract after recently concluding the historic 2025 season for what was his second year at the club,” Inter Miami said.

“The striker’s vast experience and leadership were crucial as Inter Miami clinched its third and fourth titles by winning the Eastern Conference Championship and the MLS Cup… while also excelling on the international stage with a historic run to the round of 16 at the revamped 2025 FIFA Club World Cup and reaching the semifinals of the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup.

“Suarez made a total 50 appearances across all competitions in 2025, scoring 17 goals and dishing out 17 assists for a total 34 goal contributions,” it added.

AFP