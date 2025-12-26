Lagos Inferno: Two unidentified bodies recovered from rubble

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Two yet-to-be-identified male adults bodies were, on Friday, recovered dead from the rubble of the Great Nigeria Insurance House, which was gutted by fire in Marina area of Lagos Island on Thursday.

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Recall that the fire, it was gathered, started on the fourth floor and spread to the sixth floor of the 25-storey building before engulfing the remaining floors and adjoining structures.

A detached section of the building collapsed during the inferno, trapping some traders, while it also spread to adjoining buildings, including Old Lagos Central Mosque.

When contacted, Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Emergency Management Authority, LASEMA, Dr. Femi Oke-Osanyintolu, was yet to respond at press time.

Meanwhile, an official of LASEMA, who preferred anonymity, said the two corpses were recovered during ongoing search operations for the trapped victims.

“We recovered two bodies today. The first body was recovered at about 11:03 a.m., while the second was found at about 12:03 p.m.,” the official said.

Vanguard News