Lagos Govt partners Russia to boost energy, technology

Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has reiterated his commitment to strengthening bilateral ties with the Russian Federation.

Sanwo-Olu reaffirmed the commitment during a courtesy visit by the Russian Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr Andrey Podyolyshev, on Wednesday in Lagos.

The governor was represented by his Deputy, Dr Obafemi Hamzat.

According to him, Nigeria and Russia share decades of robust diplomatic and development partnership.

He cited the construction of the Ajaokuta and Osogbo Steel Mills by Russians as evidence of the two countries’ long-standing relationship.

The governor emphasised that Lagos, as Nigeria’s former federal capital and current economic hub, contributed about 30 per cent of the nation’s gross domestic product.

“This makes it a strategic gateway for international cooperation and investment,” he said.

Sanwo-Olu expressed interest in various technological and energy solutions presented by the Russian ambassador.

These include digital innovations, solar power technologies and the floating nuclear power plant model with a capacity of 100-200 MW and a lifespan of up to 60 years.

“These solutions can uniquely benefit Lagos, where 30 per cent of the landmass is water, and space constraints require innovative approaches such as floating solar installations,” he said.

The governor confirmed that the Lagos State Ministry of Commerce, Cooperative, Trade and Industry was engaging directly with its Russian counterpart.

He added that there were ongoing discussions related to the Lekki Free Trade Zone.

Earlier in his remarks, Podelyshev said that Russia was ready to establish a strong economic relationship with Lagos.

He said that fostering a closer partnership between Russia and Lagos State was essential for economic growth and development.

Podelyshev said that Russia’s capital, Moscow, and Lagos State faced similar challenges in urban infrastructure, transport, utilities and social services.

He said, “In this regard, we must consider it reasonable to explore bilateral ties along the Russia-Lagos or St. Petersburg–Lagos lines, including establishment of partner-city or sister-city cooperation.”

He listed key areas where there could be bilateral ties between the cities, including artificial intelligence, education, the economy, infrastructure, and power.

Vanguard News