Lagos Detty December: APC hails creative boom, backs Sanwo-Olu’s governance drive

Governor Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos has described the 2025 “Detty December” celebrations as a powerful fusion of youth creativity and effective governance, saying the festive season once again showcased Lagos as Africa’s creative and cultural capital.

In a statement signed by the Lagos APC Spokesman, Seye Oladejo, the party said the success of the annual festivities was driven by deliberate government support under Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, which it credited with creating an enabling environment for innovation, entertainment and enterprise to thrive.

The party said the success of Detty December reflected the impact of the Lagos State THEMES development agenda, noting that the policy framework has strengthened sectors ranging from entertainment and tourism to transportation, technology and fashion.

According to the APC, Lagos has continued to reduce dependence on federal allocations by expanding its internally generated revenue base, promoting private sector partnerships and attracting global investments, positioning the state as a model of economic productivity.

The party said the December festivals had evolved into a multi-billion-naira cultural and economic platform, creating jobs, boosting small businesses, inflating hotel occupancy and expanding transport services, while drawing international attention to the state.

It added that sustained government investment in security, transport, event infrastructure and public-private collaboration had been critical to the success recorded.

The APC commended entertainers, content creators, event promoters, designers, producers and hospitality workers for their contributions to the creative ecosystem.

The party pledged that the Sanwo-Olu administration would continue to deepen support for the creative industry, expand tourism infrastructure, strengthen security and widen opportunities for young entrepreneurs in the coming year.

“Lagos works. Lagos inspires. Lagos leads,” the statement said.