Kogi Govt uncovers massive arms cache from criminal hideouts

Gov. Ahmed Ododo of Kogi State (5r); with heads of Security Agencies, parading the recovered arms before journalists on Tuesday at Government House Lokoja

Gov. Ahmed Ododo of Kogi has announced the recovery of a massive cache of arms and ammunition from criminal hideouts, following a decisive joint security operation carried out in the state.

Ododo disclosed this at a news conference on Tuesday at the Government House, Lokoja.

He stated that the operation was the outcome of a week-long, sustained, intelligence-driven surveillance by security agencies working in firm coordination with the state government.

According to him, security operatives executed a coordinated overnight operation that uncovered a major criminal enclave where a significant stockpile of weapons was concealed.

He said no arrests were made during the raid.

The governor described the recovery as a major and strategic breakthrough in the fight against crime.

He highlighted the items recovered to include: 24 AK-47 rifles, 23 pump-action rifles, one Tavor rifle, one FN rifle, four Barrett pistols, four Browning rifles, and 42 magazines.

Others were: 520 rounds of GPMG 7.62 ammunition, as well as large quantities of AK-47 ammunition and cartridges for pump-action and Barrett pistols, handcuffs, 13 holsters, tear gas cartridges, and submachine gun (SMG) components.

He attributed the persistence of criminal activities to Kogi’s strategic geography, boundaries with 10 states, and a critical corridor with multiple entries and exit routes.

“Kogi is fully alert. The DSS, the police, the military, the navy, and all other security agencies are working relentlessly, day and night. We will never bow to criminals, and we will never negotiate with them,” he said.

Ododo urged residents to actively support security agencies by providing timely, accurate, and credible information.

The governor assured the public of the government’s unflinching commitment to safeguarding lives and property.

He emphasised that the renewed and aggressive crackdown on criminal elements was further galvanised after his recent meeting with President Bola Tinubu, who charged him to intensify security efforts rather than seek accolades.

“When I met Mr President, I expected commendation, but he told me to go back and do more for my people. That statement re-energised me.

“We immediately regrouped, met with the security agencies, harmonised our strategies, and acted decisively on credible intelligence.”

He expressed deep appreciation to the President for his unwavering support and motivation.

Ododo commended the Director-General of the Department of State Services, Service Chiefs, the Inspector-General of Police, and the leadership of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps for their steadfast cooperation.

The governor urged residents not to panic, assuring them that the situation is under control and advising them to go about their lawful businesses without fear.

Vanguard News