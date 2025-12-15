Kashamu defects from PDP to APC

A lawmaker, Mr Rasheed Kashamu (Ijebu-North 1) in the Ogun State House of Assembly, on Monday, defected from the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, to the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.

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Kashamu, defected citing irreconcilable differences and divisions leading to the polarisation of the party at the State and national levels.

The lawmaker, who was the deputy Minority Whip of the house, announced his defection in a letter read by the Speaker of the House, Oludaisi Elemide, at the plenary held at the Assembly complex Oke Mosan Abeokuta Ogun State.

Elemide, while reading Kashamu’s letter, said the lawmaker formally notified the House of his resignation from the PDP and his decision to join the APC, citing factional disputes at the national level and leadership tussle at the state level as reasons for his defection

“Kashamu said that his defection was informed by the need to align with progressive forces in the state to support the development agenda of Gov. Dapo Abiodun,” the speaker said.

According to him, the persistent crises within the PDP had made it difficult for him and his supporters to continue in the party.

“After reviewing the current state of affairs of the PDP at the national level, marked by factions and unresolved leadership crises

“I, in consultation with my leaders and supporters, I have resolved to move to the APC to support the ISEYA agenda of Gov. Dapo Abiodun and the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu,” he said.

Kashamu said that he had formally joined the APC at his Oke-Sopen Ward in Ijebu-Igbo, Ijebu-North Local Government Area, alongside his supporters from across the constituency.

The Speaker and other lawmakers welcomed the lawmaker to the Assembly’s majority caucus, which was witnessed by his wife, uncle and other well wishers present.

Meanwhile, the House also acknowledged a letter from Gov. Abiodun seeking the confirmation of Mr Abdul Najeem Olayinka as the Auditor-General for Local Governments in the state.

The request followed the retirement of the immediate past Auditor-General, Mr Lamidi Mulero.

Elemide directed the nominee to appear before the House for screening on Dec. 17, and to submit 30 copies of his curriculum vitae and other credentials by 10:00a.m. on Dececember 16.

Vanguard News