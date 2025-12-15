Recuse yourself, you can’t investigate me — Malami to EFCC chairman

Malami

Former Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN, has called on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Chairman to recuse himself from an ongoing investigation and threatened prosecution, describing the probe as a politically motivated “witch-hunt.”

In a press release issued on Monday, Malami claimed that the investigation and his detention are driven by personal animosity linked to his recent defection to the African Democratic Congress (ADC). He alleged that the EFCC Chairman harbors a historical grudge stemming from the Justice Ayo Salami Judicial Commission of Inquiry, which investigated corruption allegations within the EFCC during Malami’s tenure as Attorney-General.

“The present investigation—marked by illegal detentions, media harassment, and procedural abuses—bears all the hallmarks of retaliatory persecution motivated by personal vengeance,” Malami said. He emphasized that the EFCC, under its current leadership, cannot conduct a fair or objective investigation into his activities.

Malami formally demanded that the EFCC Chairman step aside and that the matter be transferred to another government agency to ensure impartiality, credibility, and public confidence. He also called on the current Attorney-General of the Federation to intervene, warning that continued involvement by the EFCC Chairman risks further institutional damage and abuse of prosecutorial powers.

Insisting on judicial oversight, Malami urged immediate arraignment before a competent court, in compliance with Sections 35(3), (4), and (5) of the Nigerian Constitution, stating that only a court—not a politically compromised agency—can lawfully adjudicate the matter.

He further accused the EFCC of planning to rely on questionable witnesses, including individuals convicted abroad, to bolster its case against him, calling the approach “desperate, scandalous, and corrosive to the integrity of Nigeria’s criminal justice system.”

The press release confirmed that Malami’s office has formally requested certified copies of the petitions and investigation reports forming the basis of the EFCC’s actions, citing petitions by Human and Environmental Agenda and Grassroot Advocacy for Peace and Good Governance.

Malami concluded by stressing that his objective is to clear his name transparently through lawful judicial processes, warning against the politicization of anti-corruption agencies. “The law must remain supreme—above politics, above power, and above persons,” he said.

The statement was signed by Mohammed Bello Doka, Special Assistant on Media to Abubakar Malami, SAN.