Insecurity: Tinubu approves firearms for Forest Guards to tackle banditry

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President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has authorised the arming of forest guards nationwide as part of a renewed strategy to confront rising insecurity, particularly in rural communities affected by banditry, kidnapping and illegal mining.

The decision was announced during Wednesday’s Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting at the State House, Abuja, where the President said the escalating threats across the country demand a more decentralised, well-equipped security structure.

“We need all the forces that we can utilise,” Tinubu told cabinet members, stressing that the guards — traditionally unarmed — must now be empowered to operate effectively.

“The civil defence are equally armed, and our NSA should arm our forest guards too. Take it very seriously,” he added.

The move signals a major shift in the role of forest guards, positioning them as frontline responders in securing forests and remote corridors that have become hideouts for armed groups.

Tinubu also addressed concerns over the ongoing withdrawal of police personnel from VIP protection duties, warning that such adjustments must not undermine community safety.

“If you have any difficulty as regards security because of the nature of your assignment, contact the IGP and get my clearance,” he said.

He directed the Minister of Interior to work with the Inspector-General of Police to ensure gaps created by the reassignments do not leave citizens exposed.

“Replace those police officers who are on special security duties, so they don’t leave people exposed,” the President ordered.

Security analysts say the directive could strengthen surveillance and response capabilities in high-risk rural zones, but emphasise the need for proper training, clear operational guidelines and coordination with agencies such as the police, military and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

The President urged ministries and agencies to promptly implement the directive, describing it as essential to restoring confidence in public safety.

The policy comes amid growing public pressure on the government to curb banditry and other violent crimes, particularly in states where forests have become operational bases for criminal networks.

Vanguard News