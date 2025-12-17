Insecurity: NLC observes peaceful protest in Adamawa

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Adamawa chapter, on Wednesday observed a peaceful protest, urging the Federal Government to double efforts to end insecurity, kidnapping and abduction of students in the country.

Speaking at the protest in Yola, Mr Muhammad Haruna, National President, Senior Staff Association of Nigeria University (SSANU), said the NLC leadership urges the government to improve the living conditions of Nigerans.

He said the issue of security was the responsibility of everyone hence the need for citizens to be given the opportunity to contribute their own part.

Haruna said that the government urgently needs to protect everyone as their rights were granted by the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

According to him, NLC is protesting for the interest of Nigerians to have a better life irrespective of any difference.

He further sympathised with the people of Lamurde Local Government Area of Adamawa over the recent communal clash that claimed nine lives and many were injured.

In his address, Mr Emmanuel Pashe, NLC Chairman, Adamawa, represented by his Vice, Usman Babbada, appreciated members for their solidarity and urged for a peaceful protest.

He said Nigerian soldiers were doing well outside the country in peace keeping hence the need to see same in the country.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the protest started from NLC’s office to State Independence Electoral Commission down to Government House junction.

Vanguard News