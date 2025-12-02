Insecurity: Gov. Yusuf, security chiefs visit affected Kano frontline communities

Gov Abba Yusuf of Kano State

…says banditry, kidnapping challenges in Kano are alien

…vows to ensure safe return of kidnapped victims

By Bashir Bello

KANO — Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano State, alongside heads of security agencies, on Tuesday visited frontline communities in Tsanyanwa and Shanono Local Government Areas affected by recent attacks.

The communities — Tsundu, Yanchibi, Yanganau (Tsanyanwa LGA), and Faruruwa and Goron Dutse (Shanono LGA) — have recently suffered repeated assaults from bandits.

While addressing security personnel during the visit, Governor Yusuf described the surge in banditry and kidnapping in Kano as “alien,” assuring residents that his administration would do everything necessary to overcome the threat. He also pledged sustained efforts to secure the release of those abducted.

“These security challenges in Kano State are new and alien. By the grace of Allah, we will do whatever it takes to nip them in the bud, especially the activities of bandits and kidnappers,” he said. “Many innocent lives have been lost, and several people abducted. We assure you that, inshallah, those kidnapped will be brought back safely to their families.”

During a condolence visit to the family of an elderly woman killed in Yankamaye village, the governor revealed that intelligence reports indicate that 95 percent of the attackers were Nigerians from Katsina State, contrary to earlier assumptions that bandits were largely foreign.

“Before now, we used to think they came from Mali, Niger, or Chad, but intelligence shows that 95 percent are from Katsina and share the same religion,” he said.

Governor Yusuf also disclosed plans by the state government to procure drones to strengthen surveillance and enhance the fight against insecurity.

Earlier, the Commander of the 3 Brigade, Nigerian Army, Brigadier General Ahmed Tukur, said troops were securing major crossing points to prevent further infiltration by bandits.

The joint task force involved in the operation includes personnel from the Nigerian Army, Nigerian Air Force, Police, DSS, Civil Defence Corps, and vigilante groups.