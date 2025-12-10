Insecurity: Buck stops on your table, Onaiyekan, Sheikh Lemu, CAN, others tell Tinubu

Cardinal John Onaiyekan

…Say insecurity now full-blown national emergency

…Urge Presidency, NASS to take charge, deliver urgent action

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA — Leading Christian, Muslim, traditional and interfaith leaders from across Nigeria have delivered a blunt message to President Bola Tinubu, saying the country’s worsening insecurity sits, which has now escalated into a national emergency, squarely on his desk.

They warned that the National Assembly also had little moral ground to legislate if the communities that elected them were being overrun by violence.

This position was presented, yesterday, at a high-level Interfaith Dialogue on Religious Freedom and Human Security in Nigeria, organised by the Global Peace Foundation (Nigeria) in Abuja.

The meeting drew a distinguished mix of religious and traditional voices, including Cardinal John Onaiyekan; Sheikh Nurudeen Lemu; Rev. Stephen Baba, Vice Chairman of CAN; Sheikh Nuru Khalid; Archbishop Sunday Onuoha; Rev. Fr. Canice Enyiaka; Alhaji Attihuru, Emir of Bangudu; Alhaji Ahmadu Onawo, Emir of Doma, among others.

While acknowledging that Nigeria’s security crisis long predated the Tinubu administration, the leaders stressed that he now carried both the constitutional authority and moral duty to steer the country out of it.

“Every human life is sacred and must be protected. We condemn all killings, kidnappings, and targeted attacks across Nigeria,” they declared.

Speaker after speaker stressed that no faith tradition was in support of violence or the harming of innocent people, and called on clerics to speak with one voice to defend human dignity and stop extremists from twisting religion for harmful ends.

Rev. John Hayab, Country Director of the Global Peace Foundation Nigeria, said the gathering was to reinforce solidarity and moral clarity.

“Today’s gathering is more than a meeting, it is a testament to our shared resolve to uphold freedom of religion or belief and strengthen the bonds that unite us as one Nigerian family,” he said.

In his keynote address, Rev. Fr. Canice Enyiaka described the wave of violence sweeping communities as both a national and spiritual emergency.

“When a Nigerian is killed, the entire nation bleeds. When a child is kidnapped, the whole nation is kidnapped,” he said.

He reminded participants that Christian, Muslim and traditional teachings upheld the sanctity of life, urging religious leaders to stand together as guardians of the Nigerian soul and to awaken the national conscience.

Quoting scripture, he added: “Whoever kills a single soul, it is as if he has killed all of humanity; and whoever saves a life, it is as if he has saved all of humanity.”

The meeting agreed to strengthen local interfaith peace committees, enhance early-warning mechanisms, expand mediation efforts, support trauma healing, and deepen national peace messaging targeted at young people and women.

On political leadership, the communiqué was direct: “Nigeria’s problem predates President Tinubu. However, as the president of the day, the bulk of the job lies on his table.

“The president should realise that everything he is doing will be meaningless if we don’t tackle the issue of insecurity in the country.

“Similarly, members of National Assembly should also realise that we will have no job to do if their constituencies are consumed by insecurity and violence.

“Nigerians should realise that our problems are self-made and we all are responsible for it, so we must take responsibility to solve them. No one from outside can genuinely solve it.”

The dialogue also resolved to establish a Joint Interfaith Advocacy Committee on Freedom of Religion or Belief, FoRB; begin steps toward a National FoRB Commission, hold quarterly interfaith consultations, and document incidents of violence and hate speech.

Archbishop Sunday Onuoha urged the government to seek international support when necessary, while guarding Nigeria’s independence.

“If we can borrow funds from other parts of the world, we can also seek help. But in seeking that help, our sovereignty must be respected,” he said.