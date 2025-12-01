I’ll wage war against smugglers – Kano Customs boss

By Bashir Bello

KANO – The Controller, Nigeria Customs Service, Kano/Jigawa Area Command, Comptroller Dalhatu Abubakar, has declared his zero tolerance stance against smuggling, saying he will wage war against smugglers even on his last day in service.

Dalhatu stated this during a dinner and award night organised by the stakeholders forum of Kano and Jigawa States to celebrate the historic operational milestones recorded by the command under his watch.

He recalled how his policies were initially unpopular when he assumed duty, but noted that stakeholders who first resisted the reforms later developed trust in the command.

According to him, “When I assumed duty precisely on the 3rd of February 2025, everyone, no exception, no one believed in my policies. No one believed in my programs. Because what I brought to Kano is unpopular. Nobody wanted it. Nobody expected it. I’m standing here to celebrate the Comptroller General of Customs, Dr. Bashir Adewale-Adeniyi, who in his wisdom, appointed me as Area Comptroller in charge of Kano-Jigawa Command. And directed that Kano is important to him, Kano is important to Nigeria and Kano is important to Nigerians. And he said, he had three mantra namely consolidation, innovation and collaboration. Go and take this to the latter. Here we are. The business community, you remember the crisis, you remember the quarrels, from crisis to trust.

“The same Abubakar that you told in February 2025 or you warned me, you said my policies, my decisions will be at the risk of my life. And I told you, I’m willing to die for customs, for Nigeria and for what I believe in.

“Today, I’m here standing alive. I’m here standing witnessing the transformation and achievement recorded by you, the business community. I’m happy, I’m alive.

“Under my watch, we established collectively a structure as Customs Officers in Kano-Jigawa Command. I have not worked alone. Among the people that you saw receiving awards, there are people that are more intelligent than myself, more dedicated, more committed, more honest, and more sincere to their fatherland.

“I’m happy my colleagues, every Custom Officer, irrespective of your level, today you can stand tall and proud in Kano. We have enlightened, we have sensitized, we have innovated, and we have modernized custom processes and procedures in Kano. In doing that, we must be compliant. Modernization in Customs has come to stay. The old way of doing things is gone. It will never come back.

“To my friends, the smugglers, if I am retired today, I see you, I will arrest you, I will forfeit your goods to the federal government of Nigeria, and I will take you to jail,” the Controller, Nigeria Customs Service, Kano/Jigawa Area Command, Comptroller Dalhatu Abubakar declared.

Representing the Kano State Governor, Abba Yusuf, the Commissioner for Commerce, Shehu Wada-Sagagi, commended the command’s achievements, particularly in intercepting illicit drugs, which he described as a threat to families across the state.

He noted that the Comptroller’s tenure had set a benchmark for reform and modern customs operations.

Meanwhile, milestones recorded by the command under his watch, included interception of over $2 million illegal foreign currencies, the seizure of 428 kilograms of pangolin scales, and several other prohibited items. The success were recorded through collaboration with EFCC, NDLEA, NAFDAC and NSCDC.

In the area of revenue, Between January and October 2025, the command generated ₦93.9 billion, representing a 10.1% revenue increase while at the Kano Free Trade Zone, the revenue skyrocketed from ₦2.6 billion in 2024 to ₦17.7 billion in 2025, representing an extraordinary 582.93% growth, driven by enhanced oversight and stronger trader compliance.