I’ll change California’s political landscape — Akinyemi Agbede

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – Nigerian-American scholar and political figure Dr Akinyemi Agbede has officially joined the race for California’s 2026 governorship, saying he wants to bring fresh ideas to the state’s leadership and open the door for broader representation.

His declaration came through a statement issued by his campaign team, which described him as a University of Cambridge–trained mathematician with a longstanding commitment to public service.

The team noted that Agbede has previously contested for both the U.S. Senate and the California governorship, experiences they say have sharpened his resolve for this moment.

The statement reads: “California is on the cusp of a historic shift, thanks to Dr. Akinyemi Agbede, a Nigerian-American mathematician and political figure who’s throwing his hat into the ring for governor. With his impressive academic background, including a Ph.D. in Mathematical Analysis from the University of Cambridge, and his commitment to serving California’s diverse communities, Dr. Agbede is poised to make history as the state’s first Black governor.

“Dr. Agbede’s candidacy is more than just a milestone for Nigerian Americans; it’s a beacon of hope for inclusive leadership in America. His campaign focuses on key issues like educational reform, economic development, and social justice, resonating deeply with voters across the state. As a seasoned politician who’s previously run for the U.S. Senate and governor, Dr. Agbede brings a wealth of experience and a fresh perspective to the table.

“What’s driving Dr. Agbede’s relentless pursuit of the governor’s seat is his dedication to serving California’s diverse communities. He’s optimistic about his chances, buoyed by recent successes like Kemi Badenoch’s rise to Conservative Party Leader in the UK.

“As California looks to the future, Dr. Agbede’s candidacy offers a glimmer of hope for change. His unique blend of academic expertise and political experience makes him a formidable contender. Will he break records and redefine what’s possible for candidates from diverse backgrounds in the US? Only time will tell, but one thing’s certain: Dr. Akinyemi Agbede is ready to shake up California’s political landscape.”.