‘IJGBs, here’re things to know before coming to Nigeria’ — TolaniBaj shares Detty December guide

By Enitan Abdultawab

If you’re an IJGB gearing up for Detty December in Nigeria, reality tv show star TolaniBaj has a message for you.

As excitement builds for the country’s biggest festive season, the reality TV star and actress has dropped a playful yet painfully accurate guide on how returnees — and even locals — can survive Lagos during the December rush.

Her TikTok video, delivered with her signature humour, has quickly become a checklist for anyone hoping to enjoy the chaotic thrill of the holidays.

TolaniBaj’s first warning is one many travellers have already learned the hard way: accommodation traps.



“Inspect your shortlets before you pay for it. If you are not in the country, make sure you have someone check it for you before you pay for it,” she said, calling out the all-too-common ‘what I ordered vs what I got’ shortlet experience.

Then comes the financial pep talk. Lagos, she reminds visitors, is not for the faint-of-wallet.

“Do not come to Lagos without money. Have ‘vex money’ so you can take yourself out of certain uncomfortable situations,” she added.

And of course, she couldn’t leave out Lagos traffic — the true equaliser.



“If you are coming to Lagos, keep in mind that location is very important. If you have a function, ensure you leave your location two hours before the time because you should prepare to sleep in traffic,” she warned.



For IJGBs dreaming of back-to-back parties, this is your reality check.

TolaniBaj also reminded visitors that cash is king in Lagos, especially during the festivities.

“Ensure you have cash in your bag for petty things such as food, things in traffic, kids begging on the streets and all,” she said. In other words, don’t depend solely on transfers: Detty December doesn’t have time for failed network.

One of her most viral points? Bargaining with accents.



“If you have an accent you don’t need to bargain, let your friends or your cousins do the bargaining on your behalf, else you might be cheated.”

Among others she also issued a PSA for friend groups traveling together this December: keep it small.



“If you are coming to Lagos with your friendship group, you should not be more than 4… ensure you share your locations with each other. A lot of misunderstandings will happen; don’t take it personally, a lot of things happen in a rush in December.”