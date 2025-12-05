NFF hails Ekong on international retirement

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has paid glowing tribute to Super Eagles captain, William Troost-Ekong, describing him as a “committed and humble leader” following his retirement from international football.

Troost-Ekong announced his retirement on his official X (Twitter) handle on Thursday, thanking fans, teammates and coaches for their support through his 10-year journey with the Super Eagles.

The former Olympiakos and Watford defender wrote that representing Nigeria at the FIFA World Cup and multiple AFCON tournaments was one of the greatest honours of his professional career.

NFF Director of Communications, Ademola Olajire, said in a statement on Friday that the federation received the news of Ekong’s departure with deep pride and gratitude for his decade of service to the country.

“Ekong gave everything to the Super Eagles,” Olajire said.

“He led with passion, calmness and responsibility, and he served Nigeria with outstanding patriotism.”

He noted that before assuming the captaincy, Ekong had always been disciplined, ambitious and devoted to the green-white-green jersey.

“He was a model professional and a leader younger players should emulate,” the NFF spokesperson added.

Olajire said the defender’s performances at the 2019, 2021 and 2023 Africa Cup of Nations stood out, noting that his leadership was critical to Nigeria’s bronze and silver medal finishes.

“His AFCON 2023 exploits—including three crucial goals and the MVP award—will remain unforgettable,” he said.

He said Ekong’s 83 caps, World Cup appearances and critical goals ensured he exits as one of Nigeria’s most accomplished modern-era defenders.

“He leaves fulfilled, respected and forever part of our football story,” Olajire stated.

He wished the former captain success in his next phase, assuring the federation’s continued support.

“We wish him the very best and will always stand by him,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ekong made his debut under Sunday Oliseh in 2015 and rose from squad member to vice-captain before assuming the captaincy, leading Nigeria with consistency and pride.

He retires as one of the nation’s most capped defenders in recent history and one of only a few Nigerians to be named AFCON Most Valuable Player. (NAN)

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