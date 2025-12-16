‘I had to stop the show’ — Fola apologises after safety scare at debut headline concert

Rising music sensation Fola has issued a public apology following backlash over safety concerns at his first-ever headline concert.

The event, held on December 15 at the Balmoral Event Center, reportedly exceeded the venue’s capacity, leading to rowdy scenes and multiple safety breaches.

The situation ultimately forced the singer to halt his performance midway through the show.

Addressing the incident, Fola acknowledged that the safety of his fans should have taken priority and expressed regret over how the night unfolded.

“My people, I’m really sorry about how last night went. People were hurt, and that should never happen. I had to stop the show because safety comes before anything else. I hear you on all fronts, and we’re working to make things right,” he wrote.

My people, I’m really sorry about how last night went.



People were hurt and that should never happen.



I had to stop the show because safety comes before anything else.



I hear you on all fronts, and we’re working to make things right. https://t.co/DfCXCW0qyf December 16, 2025

Fola’s record label, Dagbana Republik, also issued an apology, admitting that the event fell short of required safety standards and pledging to work closely with organisers to prevent a repeat of the incident.

“We acknowledge the serious safety issues that occurred at the event organised by Mainland Blockparty.

“The venue capacity was exceeded, resulting in unsafe conditions that should never have happened.

“Once it became clear that fans were at risk, the performance was stopped immediately. We are working

with the organisers to ensure adequate measures are taken to address the concerns of those affected. Your safety remains non-negotiable to us!”, the statement read.

The incident has sparked widespread debate online, with fans and industry observers calling for stricter crowd control measures at live music events.

Vanguard News