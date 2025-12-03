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December 3, 2025

Wizkid, Seyi Vibez, Asake lead Spotify’s 2025 ranking of most-streamed Nigerian artistes

Wizkid, Seyi Vibez, Asake lead Spotify’s 2025 ranking of most-streamed Nigerian artistes

Wizkid has been named Nigeria’s most-streamed artiste of 2025 on Spotify, topping the platform’s latest ‘Wrapped’ list released on Wednesday.

Seyi Vibez and Asake followed closely, rounding off the top three in a year defined by heavy competition among Afrobeats heavyweights.

Wizkid’s album Morayo also emerged as the most-streamed album in Nigeria, while Davido’s 5ive ranked second. Davido and Omah Lay’s joint track With You claimed the No. 1 position as Nigeria’s most-streamed song of the year.

Burna Boy maintained his status as Nigeria’s most-exported artiste globally. In the women’s category, Ayra Starr once again topped the list of most-streamed female artistes, with Tems, Smur Lee, Tiwa Savage, and gospel singer Sunmisola also ranking high.

The accomplishment adds to Wizkid’s recent success after Morayo was named the most-streamed album in Sub-Saharan Africa on Apple Music’s 2025 year-end chart.

Full Lists

Most Streamed Artistes in Nigeria (2025)

  1. Wizkid
  2. Seyi Vibez
  3. Asake
  4. Burna Boy
  5. ODUMODUBLVCK
  6. Bnxn
  7. FOLA
  8. Davido
  9. Rema
  10. Olamide

Most Streamed Female Artistes in Nigeria (2025)

  1. Ayra Starr
  2. Tems
  3. Smur Lee
  4. Billie Eilish
  5. SZA
  6. Darkoo
  7. Qing Madi
  8. Tiwa Savage
  9. Rihanna
  10. Sunmisola Agbebi

Most Streamed Songs in Nigeria (2025)

  • With You (feat. Omah Lay) – Davido, Omah Lay
  • Joy is Coming – Fido
  • Arike – Kunmie
  • Venus – Faceless, Serotonin
  • PITY THIS BOY (with Victony) – ODUMODU BLVCK, Victony
  • lost – FOLA, Kizz Daniel
  • Laho – Shallipopi
  • Kese (Dance) – WizKid
  • Very Soon – BNXN
  • Funds (feat. ODUMODUBLVCK & Chike) – Davido, Odumodublvck, Chike

Most Streamed Albums in Nigeria (2025)

  1. Morayo – WizKid
  2. 5ive – Davido
  3. Captain – BNXN
  4. No Sign Of Weakness – Burna Boy
  5. catharsis – FOLA
  6. Olamidé – Olamide
  7. The Machine is Coming – Odumodublvck
  8. Work of Art – Asake
  9. Lungu Boy – Asake
  10. Mr. Money With The Vibe – Asake

Most Exported Nigerian Artistes (2025)

  1. Burna Boy
  2. Tems
  3. Rema
  4. Ayra Starr
  5. Wizkid

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