God’s mercy made congress possible — Adeboye

Pastor E.A Adeboye

By Olayinka Latona

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye, has said that this year’s annual Holy Ghost Congress would have been cancelled but for the mercy of God.

Speaking at the opening of the six-day spiritual programme themed “The God of All Flesh”, held at the RCCG Redemption City, Adeboye said God showed him mercy at an unprecedented level, which made the event possible.

“In His mercy, the Lord spared us. If not for His mercy, this Congress would have been cancelled. God showed me mercy at a level I have never experienced before,” he said, quoting Lamentations 3:22–23.

Delivering a sermon titled “Worthy to Be Praised,” the cleric explained that God intervenes in hopeless situations by creating new opportunities, removing obstacles to testimonies and bringing stability in times of uncertainty.

He emphasised the importance of gratitude, noting that many people wake up each morning unaware of the spiritual battles fought on their behalf overnight.

“God created all flesh and controls all things. He made you in His image, and if anything goes wrong in your body, He can correct it,” he added.

The opening service featured praise and worship sessions led by the RCCG All Stars and the church’s 2,000-member mass choir.

Adeboye urged worshippers to participate actively in the programme, encouraging them to remain focused, prayerful and expectant.

“When God decides to reveal Himself, every wise person should pay attention. He asks, ‘Is there anything too hard for me?’” he said.

He assured participants that their testimonies were near, urging them to keep faith and avoid distractions.

The Holy Ghost Congress, which began in 1998, has grown into a major annual Christian gathering, attracting worshippers from around the world. What started as a one-night session of prayer and preaching has expanded into a week-long programme with morning, afternoon and evening sessions.

The afternoon session featured presentations by children, youths and the Pastors’ Seed Family (PSF).