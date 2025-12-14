Gbonse Foundation takes medical outreach to local church in Igando

No fewer than 20 men and women benefitted from the medical outreach organised by Gbonse Foundation for Economic Development on Saturday at Fruitful Life Deliverance Ministry, Igando, Lagos.

The beneficiaries had their weights checked, blood pressure and blood sugar tested and received medical recommendations from a team of professionals led by Dr Jide Salu.

In her welcome address, founder and chairman of Gbonse Foundation, Helen Olaniyan, represented by Susan Aigbe, said the organisation remains committed to touching lives for the better.

She said, “Our organization is committed to improving the lives of underserved individuals through financial empowerment, social support and accessible healthcare services. Today’s outreach is part of our mission to ensure that everyone — especially those who may not have regular access to medical care — receives basic health checks and guidance that can help prevent illness and promote long, healthy living.”

Mrs Olaniyan thanked the church’s leadership for “opening their doors and allowing us to use this space to care for God’s people.”



She also encouraged all to take full advantage of the free screenings and consultations provided, adding that safeguarding one’s health is one’s responsibility.

The NGO’s mandate goes beyond providing loans, she said, it is set on empowering women to unlock their full economic potential and strengthen their families.

Dr Salu gave an overview of the medical outreach, explaining that health is wealth and that regular checks will help discover diseases early to enable effective treatment.

He encouraged participants to join the foundation so as to enjoy more benefits.

One of the beneficiaries, Ifeoma Ejiekwu, a teacher, thanked the foundation for the medical outreach. “Before now, I didn’t think it was necessary to know my blood pressure due to stress but with the foundation I now know my blood pressure and sugar level. I want to encourage them to reach out to other women who are not able to go to hospitals for this,” she said.

Gbonse Foundation also provides convenient and flexible loans with no collateral for women to grow their businesses. It supports skill acquisition in areas such as shoemaking, fashion designing and barbing, while offering small loans to help women fund their children’s education at kindergarten, primary, secondary and tertiary levels.